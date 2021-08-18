Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Multiple victims in shooting at Indiana manufacturing plant

By WRTV Staff
Posted by 
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqLxM_0bVgugcl00

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. ( WRTV ) — Authorities in Indiana said two people were killed Wednesday at a manufacturing facility.

The victims were identified as Pamela Sledd, 62, and her granddaughter, Promise Mays, 21.

Investigators said they were shot in the parking lot of the NHK factory prior to the start of their shifts.

The suspect, Gary C. Ferrell II, 26-years-old, was taken into custody after a pursuit, according to the Clinton County Sheriff.

Ferrell was also an employee at the factory, officials said.

The relationship between Mays, Sledd, and Ferrell is unknown at this time, the sheriff said. Detectives are still working to determine the motive.

No other injuries were reported.

The NHK facility is located in Clinton County, which is about an hour north of Indianapolis.

This story was first reported by Andrew Smith on WRTV.com

Comments / 0

KZTV 10

KZTV 10

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Mays, IN
Clinton County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, IN
County
Clinton County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Manufacturing Plant#Wrtv#Nhk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KZTV 10

Mortuary trailer for COVID-19 victims sought

The state is requesting an additional 5 mortuary trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to store the bodies of an increasing number of people who are dying from COVID-19. Nueces County health leaders have applied for one as a local funeral home reports an increase in business.
Portland, TXPosted by
KZTV 10

5-year-old dead after double homicide-suicide in Portland

Portland police confirm a double-homicide suicide took place early Saturday morning. According to police, around 1:30 a.m., a man called 911 and told officers he was distraught and to go to Escondido St. When police arrived, they found the front door open, and found a family of three, 5-year-old Eli Garza, 36-year-old Jennifer Phillips, and 52-year-old Roel Garza dead in the child's bedroom.
Refugio County, TXPosted by
KZTV 10

Corrections officer dies of COVID-19 after transporting COVID-19 positive inmate

The Refugio County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of their corrections officers after he died from COVID-19 Saturday morning. Ricardo Hinojosa lost his battle to COVID-19 after contracting the virus while on the job. Oscar Rivera with the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Hinojosa and a deputy were transporting a COVID-19 positive illegal immigrant to Kingsville, and they both contracted the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy