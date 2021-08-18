Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

'The skill is just amazing': Atlantic City Airshow dazzles crowd

Posted by 
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSpEz_0bVgubD800

The 2021 Atlantic City Airshow thrilled crowds on the beach Wednesday after being canceled last summer due to COVID-19.

The show kicked off with the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachuting down onto the beach with precision.

"I got out here very early to get a good spot. It's really exciting," said Paula Ramos of Atlantic City. "The parachuters who landed...I mean the skill is just amazing."

"We love Atlantic City," said Candice Chilek-Marr, of West Pittston. "We've been coming here forever and we love the American feel of this beautiful air show."

RELATED: After last year's cancellation, preps for Atlantic City Airshow are underway

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds, Geico Skytypers and others flew in breathtaking formations.

For many, the lineup of military aircraft and personnel is a powerful tribute to American servicemen and women.

"My father was a US Marine and I am a first responder and I wanted to do something that would calm me down and that I would enjoy," said James Lassner, of Manhattan. "And I love air shows."

COVID-19 restrictions led to the air show's cancellation last year, a huge loss for Atlantic City's economy.

Many in the community said they were relieved to have it return.

"I was planning on going last year and then they cancelled it. And I was like, 'Oh, that figures.' But it hasn't disappointed this year," said Angela Whittaker of Westville.

Something new this year among the booths on the boardwalk: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines being administered by Rowan Medicine.

"The story that we keep getting is, 'You're here, I've been wanting to do this forever, it's time.' And we've been pretty busy," said Dr. Richard Jermyn of Rowan Medicine.

In addition to honoring the military, this year the show also partnered with the New Jersey Hospital Association, honoring healthcare workers from the Garden State.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Westville, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marine#Military Aircraft#American#Rowan Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy