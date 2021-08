Every 10 years the U.S. Government conducts a national census and the most recent survey was taken in 2020 with some concerning results. We all know that surviving 2020 was challenging in so many ways, and the US census was no exception. Even though most citizens in the country had the opportunity to be counted online, census workers still had to go door to door to try to make sure that every US citizen was counted; and the success of the census is still up for debate.