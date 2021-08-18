Middletown HS dean alleges retaliation by district for launching sex harassment probe against employee

There are new allegations of retaliation in an Orange County school district after a popular dean says he was transferred for launching a sexual harassment probe against an employee.

Middletown High School Dean Omar Perez says he notified district officials of multiple sexual harassment complaints against a school security guard in June.

By August, instead of getting a response, he found out he is being transferred.

"I don't think it was a coincidence," says Perez.

Parents and community workers don't think it was a coincidence, either.

"The fact they are punishing him and penalizing him this way is totally unacceptable," says Ruth Moralez, of Middletown. "One of the victims in the complaint also came forward to us anonymously with concerns about retaliation."

Parents say Perez is the reason their students are thriving. A petition to keep him at MHS has almost 2,000 signatures.

"I love our children and it would hurt me greatly if I have to leave," says Perez.

Perez says he was told to report to the Truman Moon Maple Hill on Thursday.

He plans on making a final plea to avoid transfer during the next board meeting August 26th.

The Middletown City School District has declined to comment.