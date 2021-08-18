'Diary of a Future President' cast talks about season 2 on Disney Plus

For those that are lovers of the unknown and arcane and out of control in the comic book world, this is the kind of season that you’ve likely been waiting for since it would appear that the Doom Patrol is rolling out some truly next-level stuff for people that have been following them for so long. Even trying to get into what’s really going on is going to be tough for anyone that doesn’t have a solid history of the show and the actual group and to be honest, trying to figure out what’s going on after watching the trailer a few times is kind of difficult. This is when watching the show dutifully comes into play since it gives a person a better chance at deciphering which parts mean what and who in the world is making this all happen since there’s a great deal of existential crisis going on while at the same time it would appear that one realm or another could be in very serious danger. In short, if you know what’s going on in the trailer then you might have a chance to enjoy it, and you’ve likely been keeping up for a while now so you’re in the clear.