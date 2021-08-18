State's oldest school to receive funds for hail damages

State lawmakers announced Wednesday that Washington College Academy will receive a state grant to help repair storm damage at Tennessee’s oldest school. State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and state Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said the funds from the grant will be used to repair Carnegie Hall and other campus damage that occurred when a hail and wind storm ripped through the through the campus in March.