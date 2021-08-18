Cancel
Daily Slop: Ron Rivera says WFT’s new name will represent entire DMV; Ryan Fitzpatrick and Logan Thomas are connecting in multiple ways

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Allen saw what Christian McCaffrey was capable of when they were teammates in Carolina. He sees similar traits in Washington's second-year RB Antonio Gibson. Washington guard Brandon Scherff says the team has what it takes to be one of the best D.C. squads he's been a part of in 2021.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.

