Stolen bike from Wheels and Heels shop in Wappingers Falls recovered after Craigslist encounter

A bike shop owner enlisted the help of police to recover a bike that went missing from his shop.



On Friday evening, the owner of Wheels and Heels in Wappingers Falls contacted the police after a two-wheeler went out for a test ride and never came back.

Wappingers Falls Police Commissioner Charles Ferry and the shop owner found a Craigslist post from Staten Island with the bike, posted that very same day.

The owner and police created an online alias to set up a meeting spot in Rockland County.



The shop owner took the bike for a test ride from the seller and went around the corner. Then he checked the ID numbers and confirmed it was the stolen bike.



An arrest was not made because the seller was not the same person who originally took the bike.



Regardless, the shop owner is extremely grateful for the help of the police in getting the bike back.