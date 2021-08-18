Cancel
Virginia State

No. 4 Virginia Hosts Richmond In Season Opener Thursday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia women’s soccer team (0-0) opens the 2021 season on Thursday (Aug. 19) when the Cavaliers host Richmond (0-0) in a 7 p.m. match at Klöckner Stadium. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. The match between Virginia and Richmond will be streamed on ACCNX which...

