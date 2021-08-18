What Central Illinois health leaders are saying about the COVID-19 booster shot recommendations

CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 29 Illinois school districts are not in compliance with Gov. JB Pritzker’s school mask mandate, the state announced Wednesday. Earlier this week, we reported that the state Board of Education was cracking down on schools that don’t comply. Now, the 29 school districts have been placed on probation. “These districts confirmed that they were not complying with the universal indoor masking requirement,” ISBE spokeswoman Jackie Matthews said in a statement quoted by CBS affiliate WIFR-TV in Rockford. “These districts now have the opportunity to meet with ISBE and to submit a corrective action plan to address the deficiencies that are presenting a danger to students and staff. None of the districts are in the Chicago area. As noted by WIFR, they are in Adams, Clay, Clinton, Edwards, Effingham, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Knox, Livingston, Macon, Marion, Peoria, Randolph, Wayne, and Winnebago counties. WIFR reported the affected Winnebago County district is the Durand School District. Districts that don’t start masking up could ultimately lose state funding.