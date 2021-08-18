Johnstown girl hones acting skills at London's Globe Theatre

Iris Davis is seen as Princess Elizabeth in Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company's performance of "Richard III" that was held in Stackhouse Park. Also in the photo is Dominic Dalton, who played Richmond. By Thomas Slusser tslusser@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For Iris Davis, the chance to hone her acting skills at London’s Globe Theatre was an experience she couldn’t pass up.

“I was very excited to have this opportunity and expand my horizons,” the 13-year-old Johnstown resident said. “It was really nice to connect with other people about acting, and it was truly enjoyable.”

Davis, who recently performed the role of Princess Elizabeth in Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company’s performance of “Richard III,” was alerted to the virtual summer school program by Laura Gordon, the artistic director of the local company, who thought Davis would be a good fit for the workshop.

“Laura got an email from the Globe asking if there was anyone who would appreciate doing this and she reached out to my mother who asked me if I wanted to do it, and I said, ‘Absolutely,’ ” Davis said.

After applying for the week-long program, Davis was notified that she had been accepted into the classes geared toward 11- to 13-year-olds and that her tuition had been waved.

There were five students in the class – two Americans and three from England.

“It really was fun to work with people from all over the globe,” Davis said. “We each have different acting styles, so it was cool to see that.”

The summer school was held Aug. 9 through 13 and featured Globe practitioners and actors who helped the young artists explore their own acting styles and develop their skills.

Participants took part in voice, text and movement sessions that allowed them to explore working collaboratively with peers. Each session involved warm-up games, tips and tricks for getting into character, tackling William Shakespeare’s language, making choices in acting and having fun with performances.

There also were opportunities to play scenes while trying out different styles and approaches.

“Each day we worked on a few different scenes from different plays and we each chose a monologue – and I chose one from ‘King Lear,’ ” Davis said. “We did a scene from ‘Romeo and Juliet’ where we each tried out different roles and actions to see how we would change and see if we could make it work.”

She said she learned new techniques that she can apply to her acting.

“I could add different motions and actions to see how they affect my acting and better understand the characters and their motives,” Davis said. “I also had trouble with enunciation before, and this helped me to get over that.”

Gordon said she couldn’t be happier for Davis to have this opportunity.

“I know she has gained a lot and it’s a credential, it’s the stuff that moves you forward,” she said. “I think this was instrumental for her in building her confidence and swag. I’m so proud of her.”