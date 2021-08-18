Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown girl hones acting skills at London's Globe Theatre

By Kelly Urban kurban@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0356Ti_0bVgsGej00
Iris Davis is seen as Princess Elizabeth in Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company's performance of "Richard III" that was held in Stackhouse Park. Also in the photo is Dominic Dalton, who played Richmond. By Thomas Slusser tslusser@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For Iris Davis, the chance to hone her acting skills at London’s Globe Theatre was an experience she couldn’t pass up.

“I was very excited to have this opportunity and expand my horizons,” the 13-year-old Johnstown resident said. “It was really nice to connect with other people about acting, and it was truly enjoyable.”

Davis, who recently performed the role of Princess Elizabeth in Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company’s performance of “Richard III,” was alerted to the virtual summer school program by Laura Gordon, the artistic director of the local company, who thought Davis would be a good fit for the workshop.

“Laura got an email from the Globe asking if there was anyone who would appreciate doing this and she reached out to my mother who asked me if I wanted to do it, and I said, ‘Absolutely,’ ” Davis said.

After applying for the week-long program, Davis was notified that she had been accepted into the classes geared toward 11- to 13-year-olds and that her tuition had been waved.

There were five students in the class – two Americans and three from England.

“It really was fun to work with people from all over the globe,” Davis said. “We each have different acting styles, so it was cool to see that.”

The summer school was held Aug. 9 through 13 and featured Globe practitioners and actors who helped the young artists explore their own acting styles and develop their skills.

Participants took part in voice, text and movement sessions that allowed them to explore working collaboratively with peers. Each session involved warm-up games, tips and tricks for getting into character, tackling William Shakespeare’s language, making choices in acting and having fun with performances.

There also were opportunities to play scenes while trying out different styles and approaches.

“Each day we worked on a few different scenes from different plays and we each chose a monologue – and I chose one from ‘King Lear,’ ” Davis said. “We did a scene from ‘Romeo and Juliet’ where we each tried out different roles and actions to see how we would change and see if we could make it work.”

She said she learned new techniques that she can apply to her acting.

“I could add different motions and actions to see how they affect my acting and better understand the characters and their motives,” Davis said. “I also had trouble with enunciation before, and this helped me to get over that.”

Gordon said she couldn’t be happier for Davis to have this opportunity.

“I know she has gained a lot and it’s a credential, it’s the stuff that moves you forward,” she said. “I think this was instrumental for her in building her confidence and swag. I’m so proud of her.”

Comments / 0

The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
3K+
Followers
227
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Elizabeth, PA
Johnstown, PA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#Globe Theatre#Theatre Company#Hone#Band Of Brothers#Shakespeare Company#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy