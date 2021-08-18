How to eat well on backpacking trips instead of surviving off trail mix

The last thing you need when surviving in the wilderness is your hiking backpack calling it quits. With the best survival backpack, that will be one concern you can file away for good. The best survival backpacks tend to draw inspiration from military designs because the military really, really needs to count on the longevity and survivability of its gear. For survival backpacks, that means you’re going to be looking for thick polyester or nylon fabrics for durability, a boatload of straps and compartments for organizing gear, generally big storage capacity and details for comfort and ease of use, such as padded...