Only a week ago, the family of the late Army Pfc. Paul Cuzzupe II gathered at his grave in Brandon, Florida. They shared memories of the 23-year-old who died on Aug. 8, 2010, from wounds suffered in an Improvised Explosive Device attack while serving with 3rd Squadron, 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment. Afterward, they ate a big Italian meal. It was a tradition Cuzzupe started. One he told his mom before his deployment that they should continue while he was gone.