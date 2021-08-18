M 4.0 & 3.8 earthquakes strike near the Salton Sea

There were two earthquakes reported within minutes of each other Wednesday afternoon south of the Salton Sea.

The first earthquake was a magnitude 4.0 that happened at around 2:45 p.m. near Ocotillo Wells. Five minutes later, there was another earthquake that stuck in the same area.

According to the US Geological Survey, there have been five earthquakes in the same area in the past three hours.

News Channel 3's First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson will have more on these earthquakes coming up at 5 p.m. on News Channel 3.

