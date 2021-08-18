Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

M 4.0 & 3.8 earthquakes strike near the Salton Sea

By Jesus Reyes
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvcrD_0bVgrvMx00

There were two earthquakes reported within minutes of each other Wednesday afternoon south of the Salton Sea.

The first earthquake was a magnitude 4.0 that happened at around 2:45 p.m. near Ocotillo Wells. Five minutes later, there was another earthquake that stuck in the same area.

According to the US Geological Survey, there have been five earthquakes in the same area in the past three hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HV71j_0bVgrvMx00

News Channel 3's First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson will have more on these earthquakes coming up at 5 p.m. on News Channel 3.

The post M 4.0 & 3.8 earthquakes strike near the Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
3K+
Followers
746
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Salton Sea#Us Geological Survey#Extreme Weather#The Us Geological Survey#News Channel 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Medical & BiotechNBC News

Biden calls on private companies to issue vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Monday urged private companies to require their employees to get vaccinated against Covid, hours after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine for people ages 16 and up. Speaking at the White House, Biden said he was calling on companies...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...

Comments / 1

Community Policy