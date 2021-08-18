Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

V/H/S/94 Gets Shudder Premiere Date

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe V/H/S series of horror films has always managed to find unconventional and ambitious perspectives when it comes to the found-footage format of storytelling, with Bloody Disgusting and Shudder confirming that the upcoming installment in the series, V/H/S/94, would be debuting on the streaming service on October 6th. Previous installments in the series made their debuts at film festivals around the world before being available to stream anywhere, but with the nature of film festivals currently compromised due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans should be relieved that they'll be able to check out the highly anticipated fourth entry into the series in less than two months.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#V H S#The V H S#Swat#The Blair Witch Project#Paranormal Activity#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's New Vampire Horror Movie Slays Competiton, Hits No. 1

A gruesome new Netflix original film has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming service's charts. Blood Red Sky is at the number 1 spot on Netflix, both in the movies category and overall in the U.S. at the time of this writing. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean the movie is being well-received.
TV SeriesPosted by
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1883’ Premiere Dates Announced

A launch date for Season 4 Yellowstone has been confirmed. Additionally, the series premiere date of the Paramount Network show's prequel 1883 has been announced. Both shows will begin in the fall, with Yellowstone returning on Nov. 7 and 1883 premiering on Dec. 19. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star alongside Sam Elliott in the latter, available on Paramount+. A press release notes that additional cast members will be announced very soon.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 premiere date: What is Paramount really expecting?

While we’re still waiting for Yellowstone season 4 premiere date news, there is still a lot to ponder over. Take, for example, just what the Paramount Network is looking to gain from the very first episode. We know that there’s been plenty of discussion around this already — there ultimately...
TV & VideosPosted by
Cleveland.com

How to watch ‘The Immortal’ on HBO Max: Release time, cast, trailer

The film “The Immortal,” also known as “L’Immortale,” premieres on HBO Max Thursday, July 29. The film stars Marco D’Amore (Ciro Di Marzio), Giuseppe Aiello (Young Ciro), Salvatore D’Onofrio (Bruno), Gianni Vastarella (Young Bruno), Marianna Robustelli (Vera), Martina Attanasio (Stella), Gennaro Di Colandrea (Virgilio), Nello Mascia (Don Aniello), Aleksei Guskov (Yuri Dobeshenko), Nunzio Coppola (Nunzio) and Salvio Simeoli (’O Mierlo aka Blackbird).
MoviesThe Guardian

Censor review – a brilliantly adventurous horror debut

This thrilling, dizzying debut from Welsh writer-director Prano Bailey-Bond is a nostalgic treat for anyone old enough to remember the infamous “video nasties” scare of the early 80s. Yet beneath the retro surface lies a more universal tale about the power of horror to confront our deepest fears – a timeless celebration of the liberating nature of the dark side. Blessed with a sharp eye for period detail (horror maven Kim Newman gets an exec-producer credit) and a refreshingly irreverent attitude to nerdy fan-boy “facts”, Censor conjures a serpentine tale of trauma, repression and liberation, all mediated through the deliciously tactile medium of illicit videotapes and pre-internet media panics.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 6 Trailer and Premiere Date Released by Netflix

Lucifer season six made quite the splash at the SDCC@Home virtual panel for the Netflix series. The series survived being canceled by Fox to thrive on Netflix, but will soon come to a close with its sixth season, and it'll drop very soon. Main star Tom Ellis was present for...
MoviesPopculture

'Exorcist' Reboot Release Date Revealed

The recently announced Exorcist reboot has had fans everywhere curious to know when it may debut, and now a release date has been revealed. According to Deadline, the new Exorcist film will debut on Oct. 13, 2023. The new film will be a direct sequel to the original 1973 movie and will kick off a new trilogy of Exorcist films.
TV Series/Film

‘Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Greenlit Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

After a famously bumpy development period, TNT’s Snowpiercer will continue to chug along for a while longer: the network has handed the series a fresh renewal, continuing its tradition of giving a greenlight to an advance season before the impending season’s premiere even hits the airwaves. Actually, I guess “airwaves” aren’t technically involved since TNT is a cable network. But you know what I mean. Watch a video below of star Daveed Diggs announcing Snowpiercer season 4.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Wait, Is Stranger Things Season 4 Premiering On Netflix Earlier Than We Thought?

Stranger Things is one of Netflix's most popular original series, but so much time has passed since the release of Season 3 back in July 2019 that several other series have become smash hits and dominated the streamer. With more than two years since the third season finale cliffhanger, only a couple of teasers' worth of footage, repeated delays, and no confirmation of when it will premiere, fans haven't had too much to go on. Now, however, executive producer Shawn Levy has dropped some exciting comments that raise the question: could Season 4 premiere with new cast members earlier than we thought?
Moviesimdb.com

Highway to Heaven Reboot: Lifetime Movie Series Gets Trailer, Premiere Date

Lifetime will be getting a little help from an angel this fall, when the original movie Highway to Heaven premieres on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 8/7c, it was announced Tuesday. The cable net also released a trailer for the first installment in its TV-movie series reboot of the 1980s NBC drama that starred Michael Landon as an angelic character.
TV SeriesArs Technica

Zombies rise, terrorize a town in trailer for SyFy’s Day of the Dead series

Somehow I missed the news last February that SyFy had greenlit a TV reboot of George A. Romero's classic 1985 zombie horror film, Day of the Dead—just before the widespread onset of a deadly global pandemic, no less. And somehow the series managed to get into production despite all the shutdowns. SyFy dropped the official trailer for the ten-episode series during a panel at Comic-Con@home, with a planned premiere date this October, just in time for Halloween. You can watch the full 45-minute panel here.
Yakima, WAFOX 11 and 41

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Premiere Date Set — Get a First Look (PHOTOS)

Secrets about the summer are about to be revealed this fall. Amazon Prime Video has set the premiere date for I Know What You Did Last Summer for Friday, October 15. The first four episodes will drop then, with the second half of the eight-episode season rolling out weekly on Fridays until the finale on November 12. Amazon also released the first photos from the series. Check them out above and below.
Atlanta, GAtribuneledgernews.com

‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Gets a Long-Awaited Premiere Date (Sort of)

Listen up Atlanta fans! We finally have a premiere date (or premiere season?) for the dramedy’s long-awaited third season. During FX’s panel at the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour, network chairman John Landgraf revealed that the series, created by and starring Donald Glover, will return in the first half of 2022. So maybe winter? Early spring? Time will tell, but take heart that yet another, fourth season is right behind that one.
TV SeriesRoger Ebert

Shudder’s Slasher: Flesh & Blood is a Great Late Summer Diversion

After three years on a network called Chiller, Aaron Martin’s anthology series “Slasher” has jumped to the best home for horror out there, Shudder, the streaming service for fans of things that go bump in the night. Only two episodes have screened for press but I would change my plans to watch the next six right this minute if I could do so. Some of the performances from this ensemble are very thin, but the plotting is what matters here, and “Flesh & Blood” is just my kind of horror/mystery, a season that recalls everything from Agatha Christie to CBS’ short-lived “Harper’s Island” (a show that possibly only I watched). Actually, the best pitch for “Slasher: Flesh & Blood” may be this attention-getter: “Succession but with violent, gory murder scenes.” Who doesn’t want to watch that?
TV & VideosAndroid Authority

Shudder's Slasher is good mean fun

Slasher: Flesh & Blood, the latest entry in the Slasher horror anthology series, joins a strong tradition of horror about awful rich people. The last decade has given us gems like You’re Next, Get Out, Mayhem, the Purge franchise, Ready or Not, and plenty more to watch the 1% getting knocked down a peg. (Knives Out and Succession come to mind outside horror too.)
WWEPosted by
Fightful

'Rhodes To The Top' Premiere Date Revealed

"Rhodes To The Top" is coming in September. TNT announced that "Rhodes To The Top" will premiere on Wednesday, September 29 at 10 p.m. ET following AEW Dynamite. The premiere will be a one-hour episode with four 30-minute episodes to follow. The reality series will follow Cody & Brandi Rhodes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy