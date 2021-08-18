V/H/S/94 Gets Shudder Premiere Date
The V/H/S series of horror films has always managed to find unconventional and ambitious perspectives when it comes to the found-footage format of storytelling, with Bloody Disgusting and Shudder confirming that the upcoming installment in the series, V/H/S/94, would be debuting on the streaming service on October 6th. Previous installments in the series made their debuts at film festivals around the world before being available to stream anywhere, but with the nature of film festivals currently compromised due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans should be relieved that they'll be able to check out the highly anticipated fourth entry into the series in less than two months.comicbook.com
