V/H/S/94 Gets Shudder Premiere Date

After three years on a network called Chiller, Aaron Martin’s anthology series “Slasher” has jumped to the best home for horror out there, Shudder, the streaming service for fans of things that go bump in the night. Only two episodes have screened for press but I would change my plans to watch the next six right this minute if I could do so. Some of the performances from this ensemble are very thin, but the plotting is what matters here, and “Flesh & Blood” is just my kind of horror/mystery, a season that recalls everything from Agatha Christie to CBS’ short-lived “Harper’s Island” (a show that possibly only I watched). Actually, the best pitch for “Slasher: Flesh & Blood” may be this attention-getter: “Succession but with violent, gory murder scenes.” Who doesn’t want to watch that?