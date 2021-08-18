Cancel
Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and prediction

By Andrew Reid
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates (42-78 ) conclude a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-46) Wednesday. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Pirates vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Pirates RHP JT Brubaker (4-12, 5.13 ERA) makes his 22nd start. He has a 1.23 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 9.0 K/9 through 112 1/3 IP.

  • Has a 7.61 ERA across 23 2/3 IP through five starts since the All-Star break, and allowed 2 or more home runs in five of his last seven starts.
  • Owns a 6.05 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 58 IP across 11 road starts.
  • Allowed 3 ER on 5 H with 6 K over 4 2/3 IP in a home loss to the Dodgers June 8.

While the Dodgers have yet to officially name a starter RHP Mitch White (0-1, 3.86 ERA) is expected to handle the bulk of the innings. He has a 1.36 WHIP, 4.2 BB/9 and 9.3 K/9 through 28 IP across two starts and 14 relief appearances.

  • Last pitched Thursday at the Philadephia Phillies and logged 4 IP with 2 ER, 3 H, 3 BB and 4 K in Los Angeles’s 2-1 loss.
  • Recorded a 2.25 ERA across 24 IP through five starts and three relief appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Pirates at Dodgers odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 5:45 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Pirates +230 (bet $100 to win $230) | Dodgers -300 (bet $300 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Pirates +1.5 (+110) | Dodgers -1.5 (-135)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Prediction

Los Angeles 5, Pittsburgh 3

Money line (ML)

The Dodgers have won nine of their last 10 games and have a franchise-record 15 straight wins over the Pirates – a streak that dates back to June 2018.

We shouldn’t anticipate a different outcome Wednesday; Los Angeles has the third-best home winning percentage in baseball and Pittsburgh has the fourth-worst road winning percentage.

The issue here is with the -300 pricetag. It’s just not a good wager to risk three times your potential return, so let’s PASS on the money line and look for value elsewhere.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

While Los Angeles’s bats have been quiet through the first two games of this series they still have a sizable advantage at the plate.

The Dodgers are top four in MLB by OPS, wOBA and wRC+ against right-handed pitchers and top five in each of those categories against all pitchers in August. They also get to face Brubaker on the road where his ERA is nearly 2 full runs higher than at home.

While we’re likely to see a heavy dose of relief pitchers from L.A. Wednesday that shouldn’t be a concern. Pittsburgh is one of the worst road-hitting teams in the majors and L.A.’s relievers lead the league in FIP and xFIP, and are second in SIERA this month.

BACK LOS ANGELES -1.5 (-135).

Over/Under (O/U)

We shouldn’t expect Pittsburgh to do much damage Wednesday, and situational trends seem to point to this being a lower-scoring game.

Both teams side slightly to the Under in non-division games, the Dodgers slightly to the Under as home favorites and the Pirates slightly to the Under as road underdogs.

This feels like a very sharp number but I’m going to have a slight “LEAN” to UNDER 8.5 (+100).

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

