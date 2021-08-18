Beauty Insiders Share the On-Sale Products They’re Shopping Now
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s a psychological aspect to shopping sales—a mysterious mood lift. Still, in the beauty world, some of the best options rarely go on discount. Unlike fashion collections that are constantly updated, redlined, and replaced, luxury beauty bestsellers remain in demand—and often full price. Insiders know there’s a way to make the system work for you: “The first-time-visitor sweetener is every shopper’s best friend,” says Sarah Brown, executive director of Violet Grey’s Violet Lab. “Virtually every e-comm platform has a welcome discount lurking—Violet Grey included—and it takes the sting out of, say, a $265 must-have like our Bader Rich Cream.”www.vogue.com
Comments / 0