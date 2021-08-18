Beauty Insiders Share the On-Sale Products They’re Shopping Now

Anyone who's into skincare knows La Mer is the brand to have in your routine. The Crème de la Mer alone has been a fan favorite for years (and celebs like Beyoncé and Blake Lively can attest to it). So it's no surprise that the luxury skincare line rarely goes on sale and when it does, we're running (not walking) to our computers. Thankfully, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has made our dream a reality and put limited edition sets on sale, so our bathroom cabinet can get a much-needed upgrade. Here's everything you need to know about the two exclusive sets and how you can get your hands on one (or both) now.