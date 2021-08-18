Bask in Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s Italian Vacation Style
If you aren’t following Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade on Instagram, you’re missing out on one of the most fashionable couples on that entire app. Fresh after getting decked out in full glamour for the year’s hottest A-list party that isn’t the Met Gala, they took their outfit talents to south Italian beach. For celebs, vacation style has become another form of street style — and the Wades showed us all how 2021’s biggest trends are done.www.wmagazine.com
