Hannah Waddingham Shares the Nighttime Ritual Responsible for Her Stunning, Youthful Glow

Emmy-nominated actress Hannah Waddingham doesn't need to say much to show the effects of her thoughtfully curated skin routine—the proof is her face alone. The Ted Lasso star, who just wrapped up press for the show's Season 2, is a self-proclaimed skin care fanatic, and has become increasingly so with age. For the actress on any given press or shoot day, it's always skin care first. "I want to see my skin care through my makeup," Waddingham shares. Despite her youthful topical glow, Waddingham also emphasizes the significance of harnessing beauty from within. "I think the beauty of getting older ... you probably know yourself a bit better than you did," Waddingham shares. "It's very nice to look in the mirror and see where you've been in life and all of your experiences."