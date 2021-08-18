Microsoft teases an updated Paint app for Windows 11

On Thursday, Microsoft released the latest update for Windows 11. Insider Preview build 22000.132 was delivered to both the developer and beta channels, so if you are in either of those, you get to play with the latest version of this OS publicly available. This isn't all that is of interest to users at the bleeding edge though, as in a separate dedicated blog post, there is news of new and updated standard Windows 11 apps that are now rolling out to Windows Insiders.