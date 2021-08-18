Cancel
Microsoft teases an updated Paint app for Windows 11

By Abhay Venkatesh Neowin
Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has slowly begun rolling out a bunch of app updates to in-box apps such as Snipping Tool, Calculator, and more, as part of a refresh of these apps. These don’t represent just visual updates, as the firm is adding new functionality. In the case of Snipping Tool, the company is unifying the app into a single offering. Another app that the company’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, teased earlier this month includes the new Alarms and Clock app that sports ‘Focus Sessions’ and Spotify integration.

Panos Panay
