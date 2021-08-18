Microsoft teases an updated Paint app for Windows 11
Microsoft has slowly begun rolling out a bunch of app updates to in-box apps such as Snipping Tool, Calculator, and more, as part of a refresh of these apps. These don’t represent just visual updates, as the firm is adding new functionality. In the case of Snipping Tool, the company is unifying the app into a single offering. Another app that the company’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, teased earlier this month includes the new Alarms and Clock app that sports ‘Focus Sessions’ and Spotify integration.www.neowin.net
