Anthony Mackie Set For “Captain America 4”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Mackie has reportedly closed his deal to star in Marvel Studios’ fourth “Captain America” film. Mackie already saw his character Sam Wilson take on the mantle at the end of the recent “Falcon and Winter Soldier” limited series on the Disney+ service. In April came news that the show’s...

