Voting by mail is simple, convenient, secure

CBS 8
CBS 8
 4 days ago
As mail ballots start showing up in mailboxes around San Diego County, the Registrar of Voters office is encouraging voters to act on their mail ballot and vote early.

More than 1.96 million mail ballots for the Sept. 14 California Gubernatorial Recall Election were sent out to registered voters earlier this week.

Voting by mail is:

  • SIMPLE: A mail ballot, instructions and an “I Voted” sticker are included in your mail ballot packet.
  • CONVENIENT: Make voting decisions and mark your ballot comfortably at home.
  • SECURE: Sign and date your envelope, seal your completed ballot inside and return it postage free to a trusted source:

If you plan to drop off your mail ballot or vote in person, we encourage you to wear a face covering, maintain a comfortable distance and avoid gathering in groups.

Voters who return their mail ballot through the U.S. Postal Service can track it by signing up for “Where’s My Ballot?”.

To learn more about voting in the upcoming recall election, visit sdvote.com or call (858) 565-5800.

