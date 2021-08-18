Cancel
Haywood County, NC

30 people unaccounted for in Haywood County after flash flooding

WCNC
WCNC
More than 30 people are unaccounted for in Haywood County, North Carolina following flooding from Tropical Depression Fred Tuesday, WYFF-TV reported Wednesday.

In Canton, a town located in the western North Carolina county, evacuations began Tuesday evening as the Pigeon River rose to nearly 20 feet.

Aerial photos taken in the town after daybreak Wednesday showed waters all through the streets of the small town.

Intense rain from the tropical system brought rainfall amounts over 8 inches in some of the communities of the western North Carolina mountains.

A Flash Flood Emergency had been issued for Canton and other communities along the Pigeon River. A Flash Flood Emergency is more serious than a Flash Flood Warning.

A state of emergency is now in effect.

The storm produced flooding across both North Carolin and South Carolina Tuesday.

Storm investigators from the National Weather Service toured storm damage Wednesday.

In the counties of Iredell and Alexander, which are located north of Charlotte, North Carolina, the National Weather Service determined this tornado seen on video Tuesday was an EF-1 tornado with winds peaking at 110 mph. No one was injured in this tornado.

