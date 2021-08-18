Cancel
Itasca Retail Makes the Inc. 5000 List for 3rd Time

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies, Itasca Retail continues growth over the past year through the pandemic. Itasca Retail is proud to be recognized for its growth over the past year, qualifying it for being a third-time honoree by Inc. 5000. In the list revealed yesterday, the company grew 158% to be included within this year’s prestigious collection of innovative organizations. The company credits its success to its strategic commitment in supporting its customers through the pandemic.

www.mysanantonio.com

