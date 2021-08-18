Cancel
WWE

Brian Knobbs Health Situation Is Reportedly Very Serious

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WCW, WWE and AWA Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs of The Nasty Boys is reportedly facing a very serious health situation. We noted last week how Knobbs had been rushed to the emergency room, and was later hospitalized with “major stomach issues.” His friend, Fred Jung, created a GoFundMe campaign to help Knobbs and noted that his health took a sudden turn for the worse on Tuesday, August 10 after he started complaining of stomach issues. Knobbs underwent tests to determine the severity of the stomach issues, and doctors expressed extreme concern. It was also noted that doctors told Knobbs he would likely be hospitalized for at least the next few months. Jung also revealed that Knobbs’ “good knee” gave out on him, and he will need to undergo surgery for that issue if he hopes to walk again.

