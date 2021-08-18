Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norway, ME

Slow rent better than no rent

By Nicole Carter
Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWAY — When the coronavirus led to a shutdown of the U.S. economy in 2020, one of the protective programs launched in response was the eviction moratorium that kept millions of newly unemployed Americans in their homes while weathering the crisis. The moratorium required applicants to be diligent in filing...

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norway, ME
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Landlord#Cdc#Americans#Cdc#Bisco Properties#Community Concepts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
House Rentmetteradvertiser.com

Struggling to pay rent? Assistance is available

The July 31 expiration of the federal moratorium on evictions has left many families wondering what help is available for them now. In March of this year, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs launched the Georgia Rental Assistance program to assist landlords and renters affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. As...
House RentAZFamily

New homes but not to buy - to rent only

Dreaming of moving into a home, but can't afford to buy one or don't want to deal with maintenance costs? Rent-only communities are popping up across the Valley for people who want space and privacy, but don’t want the burden of a mortgage.
House Rentwamc.org

Rent And Mortgage Aid Is Readily Available

With a federal moratorium on housing evictions now due to expire October 3rd, officials are urging western Massachusetts residents to tap into emergency assistance programs. Way Finders, the nonprofit through which government funding flows to help people in Hampden and Hampshire counties unable to make rent or mortgage payments due to the impacts of COVID-19, gave out $30 million to roughly 6,000 households last year.
Lexington, KYThe State-Journal

Rent, Utility Relief Still Available

Great news for Kentucky tenants! A new federal eviction moratorium was issued for most Kentucky counties, protecting tenants from eviction until October 3, 2021. Those behind in rent should submit a declaration form to be covered under the moratorium. With the extended protections, tenants should apply now for rental and...
Asheville, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Rent in Asheville is rising faster than incomes, report finds

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- A new study is showing rent is rising faster than incomes in parts of Asheville. Asheville ranks 7th in the nation for largest rent wage gap, according to data released by Smartest Dollar. Renter’s wage gap is the gap between a renter's actual wage and the amount...
House RentLas Vegas Sun

Free rent should come with a shot

The eviction moratorium was initiated and extended to protect people from exposure to COVID-19. So why can’t those covered by the program be mandated to be vaccinated?
New York City, NYqchron.com

Slow rent relief raises alarms for advocates

In early April state lawmakers approved a rent relief program aimed at helping tens of thousands of New Yorkers, both tenants and landlords, to prevent renters who fell behind during the pandemic from avoiding eviction and massive debt. The state allotted $2.6 billion — the majority of which comes from...
House Rentsouthernminn.com

No one should pay more than 30% of income in rent

While the pandemic may be making a vicious resurgence, we cannot continue to delay moving forward real, long-term solutions to Minnesota’s housing crisis. The pandemic unveiled our tragically precarious housing situation —672,000 Minnesotans live in households paying too much of their income to rent. The eviction moratorium instituted by Gov. Tim Walz and the federal resources to pay back-rent alleviated much suffering, but these actions did not solve the fundamental problem.
House Rentrestorationnewsmedia.com

Wilson rent woes continue

Some Wilson renters have amassed thousands of dollars in debt since the pandemic began, leaving them... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Brentwood, CAthepress.net

RENTS ARE INCREASING

Rents have risen tremendously the last few years, and they are still appreciating. This is true locally and across the nation. There are many factors driving this increase. One of the main reasons is simple supply and demand. With home prices skyrocketing, there are many wannabe homeowners who can’t afford to buy. That leaves renting as their main option which means there is more demand for rentals. On top of that we have fewer rentals for them to compete for. We weren’t building enough homes in the US BEFORE COVID hit. Since then, we’ve had construction shut-downs, supply constraints, etc. that are slowing down construction. Plus there is a big demand from regular homebuyers to buy homes, so there are fewer homes available for investors to buy and offer as rentals.
House Rentncadvertiser.com

Five myths about apartment renting

During the past 15 years, we've witnessed a growing number of individuals and families who are choosing to rent - not as an alternative to homeownership, but as the preferred option. Nonetheless, some prevailing stereotypes continue to position renting as a "second choice" to homeownership. Whether you're a longtime renter...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

More than $75M in rent and utility assistance available as moratorium on evictions prepares to lift

More than $75 million in rental assistance remains available in Kern County as the end of the state’s eviction moratorium approaches. The statewide eviction moratorium bars landlords from evicting tenants for failure to pay rent until Sept. 30. But tenants still owe the rent even if they cannot be evicted for not paying. Some renters, however, may have quit paying rent throughout the pandemic, meaning they will owe thousands of dollars when the moratorium lifts.
Rockford, ILWIFR

Paying rent during the pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the federal moratorium on evictions extended for those who need it until this fall, talk on how renters are recovering from the financial effects of the pandemic is growing. Managing editor for rent.com, Brian Carberry, talked with 23 News on Monday.
Madison, WIibmadison.com

Madison has large — but smaller-than-average — rent gap

In a new study by Smartest Dollar, the hourly wage needed to afford a one-bedroom rental in the Madison metro area is $20.14, but the estimated hourly wage of renters in Madison is just $14.23. This renter wage gap — the gap between renters’ actual wages and the wages they need to make to afford the median rent for a one-bedroom rental where they live — has been widening in the U.S. in recent years. The general rule of full-time workers not spending more than 30% of gross income on rent is not possible in any large metropolitan area in the country. The gap between actual wages and what’s needed to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment is larger in places where rent is more expensive than normal. This is particularly true in states like Massachusetts, California, New Jersey, and Hawaii, where housing supply is limited. The analysis for Madison found:
House RentPLANetizen

U.S. Rent Debt Estimated at More Than $21 Billion

Throughout the pandemic, a series of clashing data points has hung over the country like a dark cloud ready to burst. Millions of renters and property owners struggled to pay bills, falling behind on payments and racking up debt and arrears. Eviction moratoria in place at various levels of government around the country proved only sporadically effective (and frequently illegal). At the same time, poverty dropped by record levels and low-wage jobs all over the country are reportedly understaffed, presumably at least in part because people have better options. Yet, homelessness has also spiked at "devastating" rates, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in July.
Minnesota StateMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Minnesota continues to offer rent relief

“Don’t worry, we are not running out of money,” said Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho, assuring the MSR and the public that there are more enough funds available to cover those who apply for rent relief or who have fallen behind. Minnesota received two allotments of federal funds in March and December totaling $518 million. She anticipates that the funding will last through June 2022.
House Rentpix11.com

More than 40,000 NY tenants about to get some rent help

New York State Senators grilled the man in charge of the state’s $2 billion COVID-19 rent relief program on Thursday morning. New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, run by Michael Hein, has faced criticism for technical glitches during the application process and slow payouts to help renters in need. “I...
Richmond, VANBC12

Renting vs. buying in this market

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Do you rent or do you buy? This is a tough call for a lot of people in this current real estate market. There is no question that this is a difficult real estate market because we’re seeing increases in rent and increases in housing prices due to a lack of supply.

Comments / 1

Community Policy