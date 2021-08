NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some Miami-Dade County Public Schools teachers are speaking out about safety as more than 350,000 students returned for the first day of school. It was also the first day of fully in-person learning since the start of the pandemic 18 months ago. Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told CBS4 that the first day of classes went smoothly. Other than some traffic delays, the school buses were on time. He also said there are actually more teachers on staff than before the pandemic when classes started two years ago. The United Teachers of Dade told CBS4 there are 20,000...