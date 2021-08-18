Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google confirms it's the end of the road for Android Auto on phone screens

By Will Sattelberg
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story was originally published on Aug 17, 2021 and last updated on Aug 18, 2021. A couple of years ago, Google announced an all-new experience for drivers seeking to use their phones hands-free without endangering others. Dubbed "Assistant Driving Mode," it was intended to replace Android Auto's dated display — until suddenly, it wasn't. Instead, Google developed a shortcut for Android 10 devices, designed to keep the old Auto interface alive and well while work continued on Assistant Driving Mode. With the newer app slowly arriving throughout various regions worldwide, the old UI is on its way out.

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Auto#Google Maps#Android 10#Xda Developers#Ap#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Millions of Android users can get compensation of £50 from Google, are you one of them?

If you have an Android smartphone in your pocket, chances are you owe a £50 windfall from Google. That’s because the US tech company faces a new lawsuit over claims that its charges to the Play Store are excessive and “unlawful.” Google is systematically breaking the law and overcharging millions of British users for apps and other purchases from the popular app store, according to a landmark lawsuit filed by a UK court against Google.
InternetPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to delete Google Photos permanently

It's helpful to know how to delete Google Photos permanently, whether you’re switching to a new photo-sharing service, trading in your phone or you simply want to free up some space on your device. This is particularly true now that Google has stopped offering unlimited storage to Photos users. Additionally,...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

These could be the specs of Jio and Google's ultra-affordable Android phone

A reliable source has revealed the specs of the JioPhone Next. The device could feature Android 11 (Go Edition) and a mass-market Qualcomm CPU. Back in June, India’s foremost telecom operator Reliance Jio announced the JioPhone Next in collaboration with Google. The device is supposedly going to be the cheapest smartphone in the world. However, at the time of its unveiling, both Jio and Google didn’t give us much in terms of the phone’s specs. Now, XDA‘s Mishaal Rahman has shed some more light on what we can expect from the low-cost phone.
Technologyaithority.com

UNISOC Joins Google’s Android Ready SE Alliance

UNISOC, a leading global supplier of core chipsets for mobile communications and IoT announced that it has joined Google’s new Android Ready SE Alliance, a collaboration between Google and Secure Element (SE) vendors, to offer a growing list of open-source, validated, and ready-to-use SE Applets for new and emerging use cases such as digital keys, identity credentials, E-money solutions.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Android Auto gets another navigation alternative to Google Maps

Google Maps is generally pretty darn great, but it's always good to have alternatives. There have been a variety of new navigation tools for the Android Auto system over the last few months, including Waze, TomTom, and Gaia, all taking advantage of new third-party API options. The latest is Yandex.Maps, the popular mapping app from Russia-based Yandex.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Android Auto starts suggesting music, news, and podcasts, so you can keep your focus on the road

We've heard it all along, Android Auto is designed around keeping your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. While that doesn't always work out in practice, many of the changes to the Auto interface are at least intended to streamline your interactions with the screen. It looks like Google may have identified people were spending too much time browsing for music and podcasts, because a new shortcut now provides automatic suggestions that can get you listening without a lot of tapping.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

Google dropped the fourth Android 12 beta but it’s mostly for developers

Shortly after Samsung announced its new Galaxy Z foldables, Google decided that it was the perfect time to drop the fourth beta of Android 12 that brings ‘Platform Stability’. This means that Android 12 is in its last phase of testing and will allow developers to concentrate on polishing their apps for compatibility and design.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Google's built-in security for Android detects only 31% of malicious spyware

Cybersecurity researchers discovered that Google's security software detected only 31% of spyware threats on Android devices, failing to recognize 20 out of 29 malicious apps in a recent security application test. Antivirus software organization AV-Test (via Atlas VPN) tested a number of popular security software applications to see their overall...
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Hear Who’s Calling Your Android Phone

Who’s calling me now? It’s a question everyone has asked. Smartphones make it easy to see who’s calling before you answer, but what if you didn’t even have to look at the screen? The Google Phone app can announce it. Google’s official Phone app has a feature called “Caller ID...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Pixel 5a review: Nothing succeeds like success

For years, a certain type of smartphone enthusiast has cried, "Why are camera bumps a thing? Just make the phones thicker and use the extra space for a bigger battery!" With the Pixel 5a, Google invites every single one of you to put your money where your mouth is. The Pixel 5a is a great phone at a great value, but the utterly insane battery life is the big highlight.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

How to locate your Android phone with Google’s Find My Device

Phones have become so much a part of our daily lives that it can be immediately traumatic if you suddenly can’t find your phone — whether you’ve left it in a cab, accidentally dropped it out of your pocket, or lost it under your bed. If you have an Android phone, you can use the Find My Device feature to (hopefully) locate your phone.
NFLxda-developers

The Mi MIX 4 is Xiaomi’s first phone with an under-screen camera

Xiaomi revived its Mi MIX lineup earlier this year with its first foldable device — the Mi MIX Fold. Today, the company has launched another Mi MIX series phone in China. The all-new Mi MIX 4 follows in the footsteps of older Mi MIX devices and packs some innovative features. As seen in previous leaks, the device offers “Point to Connect” Ultra Wide Band support, a new lightweight ceramic body, and a full-screen display with Xiaomi’s Camera Under Panel (CUP) technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy