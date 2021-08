Last Wednesday, Aug. 4, the Faculty Executive Committee met and supported a resolution asking the UNC System to delegate authority to our Chancellor and Provost to make decisions for the well-being of our campus, including mandating vaccinations for all. Public health experts on our campus and well beyond are in favor of mandating vaccinations on university campuses. Immediately after the FEC meeting, the UNC System required that everyone on any UNC System campus get vaccinated or begin weekly testing for COVID-19. This includes faculty and staff, who have a deadline of Sept. 15 to submit their vaccine attestation to be exempt from weekly testing at UNC-Chapel Hill.