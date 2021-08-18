Houston-area Selena Quintanilla impersonator falls victim to persistent online hacker
HOUSTON – Amanda Solis has spent years building up her fanbase that shares the same love and appreciation for Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla. But the fanbase belonging to the Selena impersonator, who travels cross-country to perform at birthday parties, weddings and festivals with musical tributes to the Tejano singer, is completely gone thanks to a random, persistent hacker, taking all 38,000 Instagram followers with them.www.click2houston.com
