Memories of Taliban rule strike fear, uncertainty in Afghan women
Fatimah is one of millions of women in Afghanistan now living in the shadows, shuttered in their homes out of fears that their futures will be a return to a repressive past. The 28-year-old photographer has known a vibrant, colorful and bold Afghanistan for much of her life. She told "Nightline" that she has spent years going "behind the burqa" to capture the beauty of Afghan women and show the world a more positive, stronger side of them that it "never sees and thinks about."abc7.com
