Memories of Taliban rule strike fear, uncertainty in Afghan women

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fayda Shinwar and other members of her family sit in Richardson and wait. Fayda Shinwar and her family (credit: Shinwar family) They are just one of many Afghan Americans and refugees now living in North Texas. Shinwar’s father Abdul, stepmother Nadia, younger siblings Simir, Morsal, Zuhell and Hijah are all in Kabul visiting family. “I mean we’re scared. We don’t know if they are going to be able to make it home… so we are terrified,” said Shinwar. The images of panic and disarray on the streets of Kabul on the tarmac of the city’s airport only add to their...