Duluth, MN

Duluth's downtown chiller remains on fritz

By Peter Passi
Duluth News Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelief soon could be on the way for sweaty office workers, county and federal employees and a handful of residents served by a faltering chiller network in downtown Duluth. Terry Nanti, general manager for Duluth Energy Systems, a division of Ever-Green Energy, announced Wednesday that a replacement diesel chiller unit has been rented and will be hooked up to serve customers who have been struggling to keep their cool during one of Duluth's hottest summers ever.

