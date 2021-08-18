Duluth's downtown chiller remains on fritz
Relief soon could be on the way for sweaty office workers, county and federal employees and a handful of residents served by a faltering chiller network in downtown Duluth. Terry Nanti, general manager for Duluth Energy Systems, a division of Ever-Green Energy, announced Wednesday that a replacement diesel chiller unit has been rented and will be hooked up to serve customers who have been struggling to keep their cool during one of Duluth's hottest summers ever.www.duluthnewstribune.com
