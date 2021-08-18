The $25 Amazon Bodycon Skirt That Looks Good On Everyone
Woven into Amazon’s web of wild products is an intricate selection of hidden gems that have rocked the worlds of everyone from discerning reviewers to savvy R29 readers and our Shopping team's dedicated product enthusiasts. Over time we've unearthed such viral finds as an airline-fee-dodging duffle bag, a new-face-making collagen cream, and even a $7 dickey collar — all toting internet fanbases numbering in the thousands. Our latest diamond-in-the-rough discovery is a stretchy Amazon bodycon skirt that looks good on everyone. Call it "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Skirt," aka the Verdusa Elastic Waist Bodycon Skirt. It's a pull-on style with a pencil-like silhouette that's priced from $8 to $26, offered in a range of 15 different colors/patterns (from plain black to red plaid), and available in both plus and straight size options (from XS to 5X).www.refinery29.com
