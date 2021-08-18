Cancel
The $25 Amazon Bodycon Skirt That Looks Good On Everyone

By Chichi Offor
Refinery29
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoven into Amazon’s web of wild products is an intricate selection of hidden gems that have rocked the worlds of everyone from discerning reviewers to savvy R29 readers and our Shopping team's dedicated product enthusiasts. Over time we've unearthed such viral finds as an airline-fee-dodging duffle bag, a new-face-making collagen cream, and even a $7 dickey collar — all toting internet fanbases numbering in the thousands. Our latest diamond-in-the-rough discovery is a stretchy Amazon bodycon skirt that looks good on everyone. Call it "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Skirt," aka the Verdusa Elastic Waist Bodycon Skirt. It's a pull-on style with a pencil-like silhouette that's priced from $8 to $26, offered in a range of 15 different colors/patterns (from plain black to red plaid), and available in both plus and straight size options (from XS to 5X).

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

TennisSHAPE

This Best-Selling Tennis Skirt On Amazon Is On Sale for Less Than $25

Whether you've recently felt inspired to pick up a racket for the first time or you've been playing tennis for years, sometimes one of the best ways to up your game is to dress the part. If you've been thinking about upgrading your tennis attire from old t-shirts and running shorts to clothes designed for a match, consider purchasing a tennis skirt. To make your search even easier, shoppers rave about this pleated skirt that's on sale for as low as $21.

