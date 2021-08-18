The $25 Amazon Bodycon Skirt That Looks Good On Everyone

Of all the closet staples that are essential to building a complete and well-rounded wardrobe, the perfect pair of jeans is both arguably the most important of the bunch — and the most difficult to find. Be it size, cut, or wash, there's a lot to consider as you set out on your search. Add to that the heated skinny jeans debate that's been ignited by Gen-Z, and landing on your ideal pair can seem impossible. But if there's one style that keeps coming up again, no matter the cut, trend, or generational divide, it's the high-waisted silhouette. It's as close as you get to timeless in the ever-shifting world of denim trends. But with so many high-waisted options to choose from, where do you even start?