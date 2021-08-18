Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Most Influential Authors of our Time

By Michael Wolkind QC
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven in the internet age, books and their authors continue to not only influence our lives but to enhance them. There is something to be said about being able to just get lost in a good book. It helps one to forget the troubles of the day; it gives one the chance to use the imagination. We learn new vocabulary from books, and we often see new lingo created due to the popularity of a book. Who are the most notable authors of our time?

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cormac Mccarthy
Person
J. K. Rowling
Person
Stephen King
Person
Thomas Pynchon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shawshank Redemption#Middle Eastern#Irving#The Cider House#Youtube
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

A series featuring reflections on writing from the famed author’s memoir. I had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into The Story?
TV Showsyoursun.com

Author opens our eyes to the power of nostalgia in 'Short Stories'

Whether we care to admit it or not, the consuming public is fascinated with the high corners of society. There will always be an audience thirsty for information on the rich and famous, or simply the rich and pretentious. It’s a cultural phenomenon that colors leisure entertainment with movies, TV shows and books of this class cramming the popularity charts. No need to defend or apologize — just sharing the facts.
Books & LiteratureRichmond.com

Book review (fiction): 'Billy Summers,' by Stephen King

Like Stephen King’s other books, “Billy Summers” is full of monsters. But they’re not the paranormal type usually associated with the horrormeister. These are murderers, mobsters, rapists and thieves. Take the title character. Billy is a hit man who has been summoned to a small Southern town by a mob...
Books & LiteratureRepublic

Viewpoint Bestsellers

*Asterisk denotes a local or regional author or Indiana connection. 2. “The Bad Seed Presents: The Good, the Bad and the Spooky,” Jory John. 7. “Paola Santiago and the Forest of Nightmares,” Tehlor Kay Mejia. 8. “Thomas and the Robot,” Golden Books. 9. “Iggy Peck, Architect,” Andrea Bealy. 10. “I...
Books & Literaturetelegraphherald.com

Best-sellers

4. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books. 7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor. 9. Once There Were Wolves, Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books. 10. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking. 11. The Cellist, Daniel Silva, Harper. 12. The Final Girl Support Group, Grady Hendrix,...
Books & Literaturewwno.org

How Julia Alvarez Wrote Her Many Selves Into Existence

This summer on Code Switch, we're talking to some of our favorite authors about books that taught us about the different dimensions of freedom. In our last installment, we talked to author Ross Gay about the importance of celebrating joy. Next up, a conversation with the writer and poet Julia Alvarez.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Sean Lock, ‘most influential’ comic of a generation, dead at 58

British comic Sean Lock, hailed by fellow funny man Ricky Gervais as “one of the most influential comedians of a generation,” has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 58. The “8 Out of 10 Cats” star passed away at home surrounded by his family, Lock’s agent confirmed...
Columbia, SCColumbia Star

Local author releases Time to Prey

Time to Prey, the fifth volume of the Enid Blackwell Mystery Series, was recently published by award-winning author Raegan Teller. The series is set in and around Columbia, and each fictional story is inspired by an actual event. Teller says this latest volume was inspired by the 1985 Larry Gene Bell case, which local residents may remember.
Books & Literaturecapenews.net

Book Talk Features Influential Author Andrew Sullivan

Author Andrew Sullivan will talk about his new book, “Out on a Limb: Selected Writing, 1989-2021” at an in-person event under the tent at Titcomb’s Bookstore on Thursday, August 26, at 7 PM. Admission to the talk is $5 or free with purchase of “Out on a Limb.”. Anyone who...
Books & Literaturemarketresearchtelecast.com

Stephen King chose his best books: Surprises!

The renowned novelist Stephen King has a career full of commercial successes as It O The glow, among a long list of books, many of which have been brought to Hollywood as films that multiplied the interest of the general public for the work of this author. King’s fantasies came first on paper and then made their way to the big screen, transforming him into a celebrity at the height of the most applauded filmmakers.
Books & LiteratureLewiston Morning Tribune

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. Hardcover fiction. 1. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine. 2. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking. 3. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King, Scribner.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Has 2 Great Movie Recommendations In Time For The Weekend

Stephen King is one of the most important and influential writers with over 60 published novels, 200 short stories, and five non-fiction books. He is best known for works like The Shining, Carrie, Pet Sematary, The Dark Tower series, and several other notable titles. If there is anyone whose opinion you should listen to about horror movies, it’s Stephen King.

Comments / 0

Community Policy