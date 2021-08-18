Why Emotions Matter

So many of us do not want to feel our feelings. In fact, we’ll do anything not to. We fear that under our anger or sadness lives a tidal wave of emotion so dark and scary that it could bury us alive. Instead, we repress our anger to ensure we don’t have an unfortunate outburst at our co-worker. We pretend our sadness isn’t there because if we actually feel it, we might never feel happy again. We keep ourselves distracted, so we don’t have to feel the pain of our grief.