Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Step Out of the Flood of Negative Thoughts and Feelings

By Guy Finley 1
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere in a remote region of the Southwestern United States, a park ranger was seated in his high tower. It overlooked the deep canyons and ravines that ran through the national park where he’d worked for the past twenty years. Looking out over the terrain through his binoculars, he could see a thunderstorm gathering in the west and knew it was only a matter of minutes until a flash flood would come crashing through the canyons below.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Earth#Step Out#Race#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

9 Ways Negative Thoughts Can Lead To Anxiety (and Ways to Prevent It)

Negative thoughts are pretty mundane. Something people deal with all the time. But too much negativity is dangerous for your mental health. One of the biggest concerns is the potential for cognitive distortions that alter how you perceive things. These negative thoughts can make the world around you a torturous...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

4 Ways To Break The Destructive Cycle Of Negative Thoughts

Negative thoughts are far from uncommon, which is why it’s so shocking how dangerous they can be. This danger is because negative thoughts often grow over time, leading to more negative thoughts and ending in an endless downward spiral. This destructive cycle of negative thoughts becomes hard to overcome. When...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Curse of Consciousness: Trapped By Your Thoughts

Unpleasant thoughts are impossible to avoid and can significantly impact your quality of life. They are a “neurological trick” created by your unconscious brain and are not subject to rational interventions. The root cause of the problem is the human need for mental control. It sets off two reactions: suppressing...
Healthsixtyandme.com

My 5 Easy Steps to Feeling Great Every Day

Have you ever had an initial social interaction with someone and come away feeling like you’ve opened up the gates to the land of despair? A well-intended and friendly “Hello/Good morning/Good afternoon, How are you?” can become quite the loaded question if you receive a negative response or if they just ignore you altogether (this happens more where social distancing has turned into anti-social rudeness!).
Entertainmentmetalinjection

SPIRIT ADRIFT's Nate Garret On Drastic Life Changes, Negative Feelings & More

Frank sits down with Nate Garrett of Spirit Adrift to discuss making drastic changes in his life, the psychological affects of the quarantine on him, removing addictions from his life, his struggles with trauma, using negative feelings to create uplifting music, a musicians window of best work, the meaning behind "Forge Your Future", changing the lyrical writing process and much more.
ReligionShawnee News-Star

Thinking Out Loud: A short thought about life

There's no denying that we live in a very busy world. The pace of life has never been faster and, it seems, the demands on our energy never greater. We seem to be spending more and more time working and less time doing the things we want to do, and that can't be a good thing.
YogaThrive Global

New Beginnings: Successful Ways to Recover When You Feel Worn Out

Burnout no, Burned Out! No, I am not talking about the burnout you do with a motorcycle! I am talking about being physically burned out! You know the feeling you get when your body is about to shut down because it has done too much for too long without any rest. Have you felt this way? Do you even realize when you are burned out? Keep reading!
Fitnesspsychologytoday.com

Sitting With Ourselves

Most people are constantly inundated with stimulus. Meditating for any amount of time can be a helpful activity, especially when it’s transcendental meditation. It isn’t possible to know who we are or what we want when we don’t make time to be still with ourselves. Unless we intentionally go “off...
Mental HealthThrive Global

What the World Would Be Like If How to Deal With the Stigma of Mental Illness: Dennis Begos Didn’t Exist

Having a mental concern was looked upon as a negative trait of a person. It would be wrong to use the past tense to talk about such a matter. Mental health has been looked upon as a stigma and anyone who has spoken of it earlier or has tried to seek help has been tabooed as a “mad person”. It has been a hush-hush affair for a long time. Mental health problems are still regarded as something that an otherwise healthy person cannot have.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Tim Palmquist of Milestone Systems: “If we approach people with authentic empathy and understanding, we can mitigate a lot of stress and anxiety”

Open communication, compassion, flexibility, and empathy have helped me support others who experienced uncertainty and anxiety. This has been true in my personal as well as my work families. Helping others focus on the long-term trajectory versus getting caught up in the short-term news cycle is also helpful. As is reaching out to people — prioritizing people above everything else — and being flexible enough to make changes so others feel less lonely. If we approach people with authentic empathy and understanding, we can mitigate a lot of stress and anxiety.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Alexa Shank Of Relief and Recovery Psychotherapy: “Look for meaning”

If you can learn lessons or achieve growth from difficult situations in your life, it will ultimately help you cope better and become more resilient. Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?
Public Healthuncrazed.com

Jerry Messing On Ventilator In Hospital With Covid-19

Jerry Messing, also known as “Fedora Guy“, has been placed under a ventilator in Florida as he battles against Covid. According to TMZ, Messing’s father, James, said that his son became ill a few days ago, suffering from sickness and shortness of breath. A day later he was taken to hospital via ambulance when he began struggling to breathe.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
HealthPosted by
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Tiffany From ’90 Day Fiancé’ Surgery: Has It Happened Yet?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Tiffany and Ronald struggle to work on their marriage while also figuring out their future. Tiffany wants to wait on his K-1 Visa for him to move to the United States. Ronald is fine with Tiffany and their kids moving to South Africa. Unfortunately for him, Tiffany would prefer the former rather than the latter.
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

I'm marrying my late husband's best friend... and I love them both

Sometimes when I hear the key click in my front door, I picture my late husband, Cam, walking in. It’s been almost two years since he died, yet a part of me expects him to come home, unlace his Converse and reach for the peanut butter. I would tell him a lot has changed in two years. The apocalyptic sci-fi novels with mutant viruses you used to read? That sort of came true. Trump got voted out. I’m in love again.
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

At a normal checkup with her kid, Mum’s world was turned upside down.

Mum’s world turned upside down at routine appointment with son. Her 16-year-old needs intense treatment and a lengthy hospital stay. A model and reality TV celebrity has said that she will shave her head to show her support for her son, who is undergoing chemotherapy. Debbie Connolly, 39, from Southport,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy