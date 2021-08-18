Arlington Results Wednesday August 18th, 2021
5th-$11,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.780, 46.210, 58.520, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.170. Scratched: Dom the Bomb, Tre Lee Divine. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Will Knows121634-½3-hd3-1½1-1¼J. Loveberry5.604.203.001.80. Oncewewerebrothers121245-½5-hd2-½2-½I. Wiseman11.603.6012.20. Gumwrapper121321-hd1-21-hd3-½R. Arrieta5.2014.30. Nyoman12446665-24-4¾D. Sanchez2.90. Southsider121112-12-½4-hd5-4¾O. Hernandez2.30. Road Game121553-1½4-hd66S. Camacho, Jr.5.20. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/3-3-4-6/7/8) 4 Correct...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0