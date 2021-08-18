Cancel
Arlington Results Wednesday August 18th, 2021

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

5th-$11,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.780, 46.210, 58.520, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.170. Scratched: Dom the Bomb, Tre Lee Divine. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Will Knows121634-½3-hd3-1½1-1¼J. Loveberry5.604.203.001.80. Oncewewerebrothers121245-½5-hd2-½2-½I. Wiseman11.603.6012.20. Gumwrapper121321-hd1-21-hd3-½R. Arrieta5.2014.30. Nyoman12446665-24-4¾D. Sanchez2.90. Southsider121112-12-½4-hd5-4¾O. Hernandez2.30. Road Game121553-1½4-hd66S. Camacho, Jr.5.20. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/3-3-4-6/7/8) 4 Correct...

Canterbury Park Results Sunday August 22nd, 2021

4th-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Hazy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.450, 49.340, 1:13.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:31.720. Winner: CH G, 2, by Palace Malice-Missmollybygolly. Scratched: Seeking Splendor, Thirsty Kiss. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Bens Malice1181575-1½1-½1-½A. Quinonez2.00. Yo Dawg120534-1½2-hd2-1½2-4¼R. Eikleberry1.40. Dynamometer120411-½4-½4-23-1¾N. Goodwin12.10. That's Not Funny118346-13-hd3-2½4-7¾Q. Hamilton8.50. Hurts So...
BC-Results Woodbine-3-Add

3rd_$78,928, alc, 3YO up F&M, 7½f, tf., cloudy. Off 1:27. Time 1:31.47. Firm. Also Ran_Hello Friends, Gloriannia, Call Her Joey, Caira, Say Hey, Mia At Midnight, Golden Garter. $0.2 Pick 3 (4/8-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $49.86. $1 Daily Double (7-2) paid $41.55. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $10.40. $0.2 Superfecta (2-5-1-4) paid $29.61. $0.2 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $8.81.
Louisiana Downs Results Sunday August 22nd, 2021

3rd-$21,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.790, 48.110, 1:12.390, 00.000, 00.000, 1:31.250. Trainer: Joe Duhon. Winner: GR/RO G, 3, by Shackleford-Alwaysadream. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Awe Shackle118111-hd1-hd2-11-¾J. Vargas2.40. War Count119432-22-21-hd2-noC. Lozada4.50. Runchiefrun1226664-½3-13-3½E. Nieves1.40. Easter Snap122223-13-1½4-44-4¾K. Smith8.70. Fredonian122355-hd65-25-4¼A. Castillo10.10. Immortal118544-15-166J. Guerrero6.60.
BC-Results Pimlico-4-Add

4th_$27,750, mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy. Off 2:16. Time 1:51.53. Yielding. Scratched_Kyosha, Guapa Chica, Expect the Sunrise, Peachy Between Us. Also Ran_Love My Cat, Charliv, Pau Hana, Bob's Lady, Honor the Tab. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $231.10. $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $1.50. $1 Exacta (6-10) paid $76.70. $1 Superfecta (6-10-5-4) paid $800.80. $1 Trifecta (6-10-5) paid $344.50. $1 Consolation Double (2-8) paid $1.50. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $38.60.
Emerald Downs Results Combined Sunday

1st_$51,519, stk, 2YO, 3½f, cloudy. John Deere Emerald Downs S. Off 2:31. Time 1:83.51. Fast. Scratched_Set the Scene. Also Ran_Eagle Assault, Sonoras Death Row, Cm Rosie At Ta Bar, Uncle Shine, Like Da Boss. $1 Exacta (5-8) paid $6.10. $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-1-2) paid $4.18. $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-1) paid $7.60. (c)...
Three things for August 18th

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. 2. 76ers' Embid signs multiyear contract. The Philadelphia 76ers signed Joel Embid to a multiyear contract that a person familiar with...
BC-Results ELY

1st_$4,500, , 3YO up, , hazy. Off 1:15. Time 1:73.84. Fast. Scratched_Left Handed Man. Also Ran_Jesses Treasure, Jessie Alexandria, Tm Racy Blue. dh_Huicho Dominguez, Shiny Class (3). Exacta (5-4) paid $58.00. Quinella (4-5) paid $58.00. Trifecta (5-4-1) paid $58.00. Trifecta (5-4-2) paid $212.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights...
Sweetwater County Fair Results Sunday August 22nd, 2021

7th-$6,500, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:78.680. Winner: GR G, 3, by One Fabulous Eagle-Separate Encounter. Scratched: Made of Indigo. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Hes a Famous Eagle130222-hd1-no1-1T. Lusk3.20. One Famous Vern130663-hd2-no1-1J. Dominguez3.003.402.601.60. Bdr Jock128355-½4-¾3-½J. Bobroff2.405.70. Tanquery Dash131111-hd3-½4-1¾L. Peralta5.90.
Del Mar Results Sunday

1st_$25,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. Off 2:02. Time 1:11.03. Fast. Also Ran_Stay Happy, Reedley, Upper Room. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $5.80. Quinella (1-2) paid $6.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-4-5) paid $3.22. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-4) paid $10.55. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
BC-Entries Belterra Park

1st_$9,400, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 2nd_$13,400, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$17,400, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 1mi. 4th_$16,200, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. Rubric124Tiz Penney124. First Aide119Trick Hat119. Passo a Frente119Solesofhershoes119. Moart119Bit O Bodie119. 5th_$9,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f. Jimmys Lifestyle120Animal...
BC-Results Charles Town

1st_$12,100, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy. Off 7:16. Time 1:22.93. Fast. Also Ran_Masterdancer, Lady Sparrow, Chopra. Exacta (1-3) paid $27.20. $1 Superfecta (1-3-2-5) paid $120.40. $1 Trifecta (1-3-2) paid $35.30. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Pirates' Colin Moran: On bench Saturday

Moran is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Moran has hit .270 with two home runs and six RBI in 12 games since returning from injury. Yoshi Tsutsugo is playing first base and batting cleanup Saturday.
Presque Isle Downs Entries, Wednesday

1st_$15,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. 2nd_$15,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$15,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6½f. 4th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f. Justicehasbeendone120Night Time Ruler120. Pourmearose117Center Mid Maddie120. Slender Betsy117Backdoorparty120. Concrete Glory120. 5th_$16,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 6f. Quick Entry121Blue Sky's Above121. Spicy Shot121Field of...
Colonial Downs Entries, Wednesday August 25th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Smokin' T , 119F. Boycex-x-xClaude McGaughey III2/1. 2Mr Jefferson (L), 119M. Sanchez9-x-xMichael Trombetta6/1. 3Shake Em Loose (M), 119H. Karamanos2-x-xHamilton Smith8/1. 4Hippodrome (M), 119C. Hernandezx-x-xDallas Stewart4/1. 5Conclusive (M), 119J. Pimentelx-x-xMichael Trombetta9/2. 6Jesuit (M), 119J. Rocco, Jr.x-x-xDallas Stewart9/2. 7Dara's Boy (M), 119M. Menesesx-x-xAngel Rodriguez8/1. 2nd-$32,000, Claiming $25,000-$25,000,...
Thistledown Results Monday August 23rd, 2021

3rd-$11,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Hazy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 46.440, 59.080, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.060. Opulent Ways115362-hd2-21-hd1-4F. Salazar Becerra0.70. Carol's Royalty119231-11-hd2-52-1¼D. Haldar5.20. Our Flirtation11954664-½3-nkL. Rivera5.50. Souper Capacity123615-14-23-14-4¼A. Chavez2.80. Big Blue Emu119154-45-½5-3½5-9Y. Correa16.30. Charlotte's Angel121423-hd3-166A. Hernandez-Lopez31.10. 3 (3)Opulent Ways3.402.402.10. 2 (2)Carol's Royalty4.002.40. 5 (5)Our Flirtation2.80. $1...
Penn National Early Entries, Thursday August 26th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Artistic Endeavor (L), 118M. Sanchez2-2-5Edward Graham3/1. 2You Must Chill (L), 122J. Rodriguez3-1-1Jamie Ness2/1. 3Prized Merry (L), 120A. Wolfsont2-5-1Kathleen Demasi5/2. 4Moon Meister (L), 118D. Cora1-1-4Fernando Ferreira12/1. 5Recycle (L), 118J. Hernandez4-3-1T. Bernard Houghton4/1. 6Taxable Goods (L), 120R. Chiappe7-7-9Lynn Ashby8/1. 2nd-$17,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$14,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up ,...
Gulfstream Park Entries, Wednesday

1st_$2,597, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. 2nd_$5,609, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi. 3rd_$7,292, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 1. 4th_$2,805, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. 5th_$5,609, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi. 6th_$2,244, mdn spl wt, 4YO up, 13/8mi. Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile. Bachata Rosa121Tepuy121. La Barrera121Casablanca Dancer121. Bel Fior121She's the Best121. Justice Divine121Le...
BC-Entries Colonial Downs

1st_$50,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f. 2nd_$32,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 3rd_$30,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 7f. 4th_$25,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Slip Slidin120Romantical Note118. La Dame118Saved At the Wire118. Fashion Icon118Dawndetti125. La Wapa123Flowersforshantell120. Conga in Paris123Silver Glen123. 5th_$30,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 1mi. Jewel of...
BC-Results Finger Lakes-6-Add

6th_$32,100, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear. Off 3:42. Time 1:46.06. Fast. Also Ran_K and G, Interstate, Sleepy Joe, Book of Delancey, Starship Oreo, Rusty De. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $40.12, $0.5 Pick 3 (2-8-5) 3 Correct Paid $35.37. Exacta (5-4) paid $96.50. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-3-6) paid $110.60. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-3) paid $93.00. Daily Double (3-5) paid $16.40. Daily Double (8-5) paid $11.60.

