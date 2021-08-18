First Images From Maggie Gyllenhaal's Directorial Debut 'The Lost Daughter'

Searchlight Pictures has announced the completion of principal photography on Eva Longoria’s feature film FLAMIN’ HOT. Produced by DeVon Franklin for Franklin Entertainment with a script by Lewis Colick (October Sky) and Linda Yvette Chávez (Gentefied), FLAMIN’ HOT is the inspiring story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon. Previously announced stars Jesse Garcia (Quinceañera) and Annie Gonzalez (Gentefied) headline the cast as Richard and Judy Montañez. Rounding out the ensemble of stage and screen actors: Dennis Haysbert (Far From Heaven), Emilio Rivera (Venom), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Matt Walsh (Veep), Pepe Serna (Scarface), Bobby Soto (Narcos), Jimmy Gonzales (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), and TikTok sensation Brice Gonzalez. Also joining the cast are Vanessa Martinez (Warrior), Fabian Alomar (Cholos Try), Mario Ponce (Cholos Try), and Hunter Jones (Gotham). Production recently wrapped in New Mexico.