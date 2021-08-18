Cancel
First Images From Maggie Gyllenhaal's Directorial Debut 'The Lost Daughter'

By Erick Massoto
Collider
Cover picture for the articleAfter many years working in Hollywood as an actor, Maggie Gyllenhaal is stepping behind the camera and making her directorial debut. The Lost Daughter is a drama based on the best-selling novel by Italian author Elena Ferrante. Set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival next September, the film has also received a December release date for select theaters and on Netflix.

