Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome a baby boy they named Cosmo

By Jovita Trujillo
 4 days ago

Scarlett Johansson is up there with Kylie Jenner when it comes to successfully keeping their pregnancy a secret because she just gave birth without ever confirming that she was pregnant. On Wednesday, August 18th multiple outlets reported that Johansson gave birth, and her husband Colin Jost confirmed the news on Instagram, revealing the name and asking for privacy. “Ok ok we had a baby,” he wrote in the first photo, adding, “his name is Cosmo We love him very much.” In the second photo, Jost wrote “Privacy would be greatly appreciated” and joked that anyone with inquires could contact their publicist, his Saturday Night Live , “Weekend Update” co-host, Michael Che . He added the hashtags ”#wegotawaywithitforalongtime” “#nokidspolicy” and “#weregoingtodisneyworld.”

Considering Jost is a comedian, people felt at ease instantly making jokes about their son‘s name, comparing it to the one and only “Cosmo Kramer” from Seinfeld . Most of the comments on his Instagram post are along the lines of “Cosmo Kramer Josthannson” and “Assuming Kramer is the middle name.”

The couple did get away with it for a long time. Jost confirmed they were expecting for the first time at a stand-up comedy show over the weekend. It’s a good thing the new dad got a little stage time in because it will be diapers, pacifiers, and lullabies for a while. Cosmo is the actress’s second child as she gave birth to her daughter Rose Dorothy with her ex-partner Romain Dauriac , in 2014. It is Jost’s first time becoming a father but he began dating Johansson when Rose was around 3 years old.

Scarlett and Colin in 2017

The happy parents became engaged in 2019 and married during the pandemic in October 2020 with an intimate ceremony. They began dating in 2017 and have always kept their private life out of the limelight. Jost is the only one with social media and Johansson is nowhere to be seen on his Instagram, likely at her request.

