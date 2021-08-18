Cancel
1st-year WR Cody White gets reps with Steelers starters

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0xuH_0bVgm7j100

A hamstring injury hindered Cody White for about two weeks earlier during training camp. He’s hoping it doesn’t hinder his chances at making the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster.

The first-year wide receiver is an intriguing candidate to grab a roster spot at the bottom of a deep and accomplished position group.

“I just try to come in every day and just try to give it my all,” White said after Tuesday’s practice at Heinz Field, “and hopefully things work out my way. Just try to make the ‘53’ and go from there — keep working every day, keep bringing it all and go 110% every day.”

The son of former NFL defensive back and Detroit Lions executive Sheldon White, Cody White led the Steelers in targeted throws (seven) and catches (five) during their most recent preseason game Thursday at the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound White led Michigan State in catches with 66 in 2019 and spent the majority of last season on the Steelers’ practice squad.

Although the Steelers have a solid top four in JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and James Washington, there figure to be two roster spots open for wide receivers after that group, particularly if they can excel on special teams.

White said he has been playing on all four “core” specialist units during camp.

Tuesday, he caught pass from Ben Roethlisberger in another sign the coaching staff sees him among the best of a group of rookies and first-year receivers that also includes Tyler Simmons, Mathew Sexton, Anthony Johnson and Rico Bussey. Returning No. 5 WR Ray-Ray McCloud also remains in the mix.

“I’m trying to get a spot in any way I can,” White said.

That the Steelers stuck with White during his injury absence is notable. Most often with undrafted rookies or first-year players in camp who’d been signed to futures contracts, an injury — even a minor one — can be a death sentence for a player’s chances to make a team. They often get “waived/injured” with a settlement; the practice time is that scarce and valuable to both player and team.

“I am back now, full strength,” White said. “For them to hold on to me, it was a big step. For them to have the faith and for me to be able to stick around and keep making plays and keep showing them that I am capable of, this is really exciting.”

White regularly has been one of the first players to take the field at Heinz — and often, one of the final players off it — during camp sessions. That goes for whether he’s been healthy enough to take part in team drills or not: White works with equipment assistant Lou Blade catching passes.

“I am really just focused on myself, trying to be the best receiver that I can be,” White said. “So I come out early … and then after practice I try to do the same thing, just trying to really make sure that my hands are the best they can be.”

