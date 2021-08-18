Cancel
Bridezilla Bans Groom's 98-Year-Old Grandmother From Wedding Reception

When it comes to "Am I The A$$hole?" there's never a shortage of bridezillas. In today's post, a bride is fuming over the fact that her hubby-to-be wants his grandma to be at the wedding reception. They both decided not to invite kids because it would take away from the party vibes, but then OP (the bridezilla in question) decided to take it a step further and ban his grandma from the reception because apparently, the elderly are the opposite of a good time? Yep, I don't get it either. This might be the only wedding of a grandchild that she'll attend because she's so old, and it's really important to the groom, yet the bride doesn't care. All she cares about is the possibility of the grandma ruining the aesthetic of her young, hip wedding. Redditors unanimously decided that the bride is definitely in the wrong, but what do you think? Scroll down for all the juicy details.

