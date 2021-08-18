Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ceredo, WV

WATCH: Another surprise from WVU as Graeson Maleshevich earns scholarship

By Sam Coniglio
WBOY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeal Brown and company have done it again after surprising walk-on wide receiver Graeson Malashevich with a scholarship during fall camp. Malashevich has been honored twice this offseason for his hard work. During the spring, the Ceredo, West Virginia native was given the Iron Mountaineer Award, which honors the program’s top performers in the strength and conditioning program. He was also given the Tommy Nickolitch Award, which goes to a walk-on who distinguishes himself through attitude and work ethic.

www.wboy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ceredo, WV
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wvu Football#Spring Valley High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Medical & BiotechNBC News

Biden calls on private companies to issue vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Monday urged private companies to require their employees to get vaccinated against Covid, hours after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine for people ages 16 and up. Speaking at the White House, Biden said he was calling on companies...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy