Some of Those Mistakes Will be Corrected Tomorrow | Mike Vrabel Press Conference

Two-thirds of the Tennessee Titans preseason slate of games are in the books, and there isn’t a head coach in the NFL that’s hotter than Mike Vrabel. The guy is on fire. As if managing the remains of an injury-riddled roster wasn’t enough evidence of that, he’s led his squad to a road victory in Atlanta versus the Falcons in Tennessee’s first preseason game before putting them on another plane, taking them to Tampa for two joint practices with the defending Super Bowl Champions, and then handing a more thorough beating to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.