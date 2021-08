Lopez (2-0) earned the win over Oakland on Tuesday, pitching five scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and two walks while striking out four. The right-hander gave up only one hit in the outing -- a Matt Chapman single in the second inning that was immediately wiped out by a double play. He was held out from going deeper into the contest because he is still building up his pitch count, but Lopez nonetheless lasted long enough to pick up his second win of the campaign. He has looked dominant since returning to the rotation to fill in for the injured Carlos Rodon (shoulder), pitching a total of eight scoreless frames in which he has given up just two hits while striking out eight. Lopez could get another start this weekend at Tampa Bay.