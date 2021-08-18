Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington governor: Teachers must be vaccinated, masks required indoors

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFjX7_0bVgkQx500

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced that all teachers and some child care providers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

At a news conference, Inslee said the requirement extends to teachers from kindergarten to 12th grade and higher education employees.

There will be no option for regular COVID-19 tests instead of vaccination, Inslee said.

Inslee also expanded the state’s existing indoor mask mandate to include all people regardless of vaccination status, KIRO-TV reported. The mask mandate goes into effect on Monday, the television station reported.

According to KIRO, the educator vaccine requirement applies to:

  • K-12 educators, school staff, coaches, bus drivers, school volunteers and others working in school facilities
  • Employees in higher education institutions
  • Child care and early learning providers who serve children from multiple households

Unions may bargain for time off to receive the vaccine or recover from symptoms, according to the governor’s office.

There will be exemptions for employees who need medical or religious accommodations, the Spokesman-Review of Spokane reported.

Nearly 150 million people nationwide, or 51%, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with either of the vaccines, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
38K+
Followers
59K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Vaccinations#Charter Schools#The Mask#Covid 19 Vaccine#Kiro Tv#Unions#The Spokesman Review#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Columbus, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Students' lack of routine vaccines muddies start of school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The vaccinations that U.S. schoolchildren are required to get to hold terrible diseases like polio, measles, tetanus and whooping cough in check are way behind schedule this year, threatening further complications to a school year already marred by COVID-19. The lag was caused by pandemic-related disruptions last year to routine doctor's visits, summer and sports camps at which kids usually get their immunizations.
Mental HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

US boarding school review prompts calls for trauma support

Associated Press — (AP) — Some members of Congress want to ensure that protections are put in place to address ongoing trauma as more information comes to light about the troubled history of Indigenous boarding schools in the United States. A group of 21 Democratic lawmakers representing states stretching from...
Ohio StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Five states requesting hospital staffing support from Ohio

Five states have requested the Ohio Emergency Management Agency for medical staffing in support of hospitals. Mississippi, Louisiana, Idaho, Oregon, and Arkansas Departments of Health have sent Emergency Management Assistance Compact requests to Ohio EMA, according to a news release. >>Coronavirus: FDA grants full approval of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Staffing...
Utah StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

School mask mandate ban challenged in new Utah lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A ban on school districts requiring masks is forcing parents of vulnerable kids to wrestle with the painful choice of whether to risk coronavirus infections at school or keep them at home yet again, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Utah. Parents like...
Florida StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Judge hears power struggle over masking in Florida schools

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Florida's power struggle over wearing masks in school to guard against coronavirus infections landed Monday before a judge considering a lawsuit that challenges Gov. Ron DeSantis' order reserving the mask decision for parents. The three-day hearing before Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper...
Springfield, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

COVID-19 safety protocols reinstated at Springfield City Hall

SPRINGFIELD — Safety protocols will be reinstituted at Springfield City Hall beginning this week. Visitors to City Hall are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distance until further notice, according to a news release. >>Coronavirus: FDA grants full approval of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. “We are taking every precaution...
Public HealthWHIO Dayton

The Latest: EMS workers oppose Maine’s COVID vaccine mandate

PORTLAND, Maine — Some emergency medical service workers in Maine spoke out against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate because of concerns that it would lead to ill-timed staff shortages. The Maine Board of Emergency Medical Services held a public hearing on the subject on Monday. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced new...
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail

The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced to more than five months in jail on Monday for burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the nation's capital days shortly before the Jan. 6 riot.
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Pentagon said Monday that it will require service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on his vow earlier this month to require the shots once the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine. He said guidance is being developed and a timeline will be provided in the coming days.
ProtestsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Infowars host in custody to face charges in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The host of a program for the right-wing website Infowars, Owen Shroyer, is in custody after being charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, officials said Monday. Shroyer, who hosts “The War Room With Owen Shroyer” for the website operated by conspiracy theorist...

Comments / 0

Community Policy