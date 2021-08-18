Kentucky Volleyball named preseason favorite to win SEC in 2021

Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball, United Kingdom. Kentucky Volleyball will defend its first national championship back on top of the SEC. On Wednesday morning, the Southeastern Conference announced that the Kentucky Wildcats has been tabbed as the preseason favorites to win the conference, as voted on by members of the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Additionally, three of the nine Preseason All-Conference recipients were Wildcats: sophomore outside hitter Madi Skinner, senior outside hitter Alli Stumler, and junior middle blocker Azhani Tealer.