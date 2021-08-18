Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Perry, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 18:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Lancaster; Perry; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Eastern Adams County in south central Pennsylvania York County in south central Pennsylvania Southern Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Northeastern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania East central Perry County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 612 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Shermansdale to Hogestown to near Dillsburg to near Lake Meade to Hampton to near McSherrystown to near Lake Heritage to Emmitsburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Hanover, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, East Berlin, Shiremanstown, Siddonsburg, Wertzville, Hogestown, Dillsburg and New Kingstown around 620 PM EDT. New Cumberland, Lemoyne, Steelton, Enola, Lower Allen, Harrisburg, Progress, Marysville, Rockville and Penbrook around 630 PM EDT. Middletown, Linglestown, Parkville, York, Hummelstown, Colonial Park, Weigelstown, West York, Shiloh and Royalton around 640 PM EDT. Hershey, Dallastown, Spry, Elizabethtown, Codorus, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Yorklyn, Skyline View, Yoe and Jacobus around 650 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include York Haven, Three Mile Island, Dauphin, Glenville, Loganville, New Salem, Lewisberry, Goldsboro, Newberrytown and Seven Valleys. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 227 to 258. Interstate 81 from mile markers 51 to 81. Interstate 83 from mile markers 0 to 50. Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH