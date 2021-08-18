Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Perry, York by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 18:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Lancaster; Perry; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Eastern Adams County in south central Pennsylvania York County in south central Pennsylvania Southern Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Northeastern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania East central Perry County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 612 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Shermansdale to Hogestown to near Dillsburg to near Lake Meade to Hampton to near McSherrystown to near Lake Heritage to Emmitsburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Hanover, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, East Berlin, Shiremanstown, Siddonsburg, Wertzville, Hogestown, Dillsburg and New Kingstown around 620 PM EDT. New Cumberland, Lemoyne, Steelton, Enola, Lower Allen, Harrisburg, Progress, Marysville, Rockville and Penbrook around 630 PM EDT. Middletown, Linglestown, Parkville, York, Hummelstown, Colonial Park, Weigelstown, West York, Shiloh and Royalton around 640 PM EDT. Hershey, Dallastown, Spry, Elizabethtown, Codorus, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Yorklyn, Skyline View, Yoe and Jacobus around 650 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include York Haven, Three Mile Island, Dauphin, Glenville, Loganville, New Salem, Lewisberry, Goldsboro, Newberrytown and Seven Valleys. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 227 to 258. Interstate 81 from mile markers 51 to 81. Interstate 83 from mile markers 0 to 50. Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
City
Loganville, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
City
Dillsburg, PA
City
West York, PA
City
Goldsboro, PA
City
Middletown, PA
City
Elizabethtown, PA
County
Adams County, PA
City
Lemoyne, PA
County
Cumberland County, PA
City
Yoe, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
City
Jacobus, PA
County
York County, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
City
Hershey, PA
City
Hanover, PA
City
Marysville, PA
City
Glenville, PA
County
Perry County, PA
City
Parkville, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Central Pennsylvania#Three Mile Island#Extreme Weather#State College Pa#Mcsherrystown#Codorus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Medical & BiotechNBC News

Biden calls on private companies to issue vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Monday urged private companies to require their employees to get vaccinated against Covid, hours after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine for people ages 16 and up. Speaking at the White House, Biden said he was calling on companies...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy