Flash Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 17:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lawrence; Wayne The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Lawrence County in middle Tennessee Southern Wayne County in middle Tennessee * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 513 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lawrenceburg, Loretto, Collinwood, St. Joseph, Westpoint, Iron City, Cypress Inn, Leoma and Lutts. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED