Flash Flood Warning issued for Utah by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A debris flow is expected to impact Woodland Hills, Loafer Canyon, Elk Ridge, Payson, and Spring Lake. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Utah FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE LOAFER AND SANTAQUIN CANYON PORTIONS OF THE BALD MOUNTAIN BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL UTAH COUNTY At 414 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain over the Loafer and Santaquin Canyon portions of the Bald Mountain Burn Scar. Additional thunderstorms with heavy rainfall currently located near Tintic Junction will move northeastward toward the burn scar through 530 PM. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through Loafer and Santaquin Canyon. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Loafer and Santaquin Canyon portions of the Bald Mountain Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Loafer and Santaquin Canyon portions of the Bald Mountain Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Payson, Elk Ridge, Woodland Hills and Spring Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
