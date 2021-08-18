Cancel
Stocks

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.67

By Gary Stephens
 4 days ago

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 34598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.33. Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded...

Marketsmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lifted to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for South32 in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Robert W. Baird Boosts The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $84.00

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.37.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.10

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.10 and last traded at $94.52, with a volume of 1769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.30. DOMO has been the topic of several recent...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.07

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.07 and last traded at $58.04, with a volume of 1849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.76. Several research analysts have commented on BRO shares....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 8,220 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.20% of Kemper worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $607,000 Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.70

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.26. Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVTC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $206.06

IShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.06 and last traded at $206.05, with a volume of 3318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 158,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95. Separately,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.21

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 10189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54. Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading Up 16.2%

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)’s share price was up 16.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 1,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 466,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Down 2.8%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.50. 765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 291,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59. Several research...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.76 and last traded at $38.86. Approximately 9,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 624,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 137,175 shares.The stock last traded at $87.55 and had previously closed at $88.37. Several research firms recently weighed...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 120,500 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of JD.com worth $59,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading 8.9% Higher

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) traded up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.87. 112,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,168,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39. Several...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading Down 6.7%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 58,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,940,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 10% Higher

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.84. 9,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 440,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

